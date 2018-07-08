Contact Us
lifestyle

Recall Issued For Raw Chicken Products

Zak Failla
Afandina Halal in Long Island City.
Afandina Halal in Long Island City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Did you buy them?

An undisclosed amount of raw poultry products from Afandina Halal in Long Island City is being recalled by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service after it was distributed to retailers without being inspected by federal officials.

The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel was performing inspection activities, officials said. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-51183” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in and around New York City.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall has been labeled a “Class I” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The recalled chicken products were produced and packaged between May 14 and June 22 this year. Among the items recalled include:

  • 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Wholesale Chicken, Boneless Leg Meat;"
  • 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Chicken, Whole Chicken Legs;"
  • 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Chicken, Chicken Cutlets."

