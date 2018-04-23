Rockland County Mailman Hailed As Hero For Saving New City Resident's Life

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, nor a man suffering from cardiac arrest stays at least one Rockland County courier from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

Rockland County and local officials joined members of the New City Post Office on Wednesday to celebrate carrier assistant Robert Korba, Jr., who helped save the life of a New City man earlier this year after he collapsed in his driveway.

While delivering mail on Jan. 3 on Greenwood Drive, Korba came to the aid of a local resident, who had collapsed. Korba - who is CPR certified - called 911, and proceeded to turn the resident over, tilted his head back, clearing his airway and starting chest compressions until first responders arrived at the scene.

According to the Clarkstown Police Department, Korba saved the life of the man that day with his quick-thinking actions. Although the resident went on to pass away the following week, a United States Postal Service spokesperson said that “the family credits Mr. Korba with giving them the opportunity to spend a few more days with their loved one.”

On Wednesday, Korba was joined by the resident’s wife and children at the ceremony honoring him. Korba was also presented with a Hero Award from Postmaster General Megan Brennan and National Association of Letter Carriers National President Fredric Rolando.

