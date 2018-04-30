Rockland High Schoolers Name Good Samaritan's Cancer Treatment Tool

Thanks to three Rockland County high school students, an innovative tumor treatment device now has a name to match its capabilities. Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, recently announced the winners of the “Name the Linear Accelerator Contest.”

Of the more than 300 high school student entries from across the county, two students tied for the first place award. The winning selection was “HERB” -- or High Energy Radiation Beam – and was submitted by Christina Tenore of Suffern High School and Gerrit Stech of Clarkstown North High School. The second place winner was “Beam of Hope” submitted by Anthony Besmer of Nanuet High School.

The new TrueBeam Linear Accelerator system is an innovative medical technology that offers a radically different approach to treating cancer through image-guided radiotherapy. More than 300 cancer patients have been treated with the hospital’s new system since it was installed in July. Breast, prostate, head and neck, gastrointestinal, brain, lung and gynecological tumors can all be effectively treated with lower radiation doses.

To learn more about the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator at Good Samaritan Hospital, click here.