Rockland Man Wins Corvette Convertible At Resorts World Catskills

A Hudson Valley man drove off in a Corvette convertible worth more than $90,000 from Resorts World Catskills casino in Monticello.

Ariel Pagala of Garnerville was chosen as the Grand Prize winner in the “Life in the Fast Lane” promotion and won the speedy 2018 Chevrolet Stingray.

The list of grand prize winners continues to grow at Resorts World Catskills, New York’s newest commercial casino resort. Daily Voice reported on its February opening here.

In addition to the grand prize winner, other Player’s Club members won about $15,000 in prizes and free play on the final drawing day.

But the summer winning doesn’t end there. Resorts World Catskills is hosting its “Imagine a Million” promotion through Sept. 15, giving guests the chance to win their share of millions of dollars in prizes each day they play and luxurious VIP experience packages, including a 7-night cruise, two-night stay in a sumptuous Palace Suite, and personal chef experience with celebrity chef Scott Conant. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate prize and take home $1 million.

“We are thrilled for Ariel and all of the guests who participated in the ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ promotion,” said Tara Gregson, Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Resorts World Catskills. “Each month is filled with an exciting promotional calendar, providing more ways for our players to win. And with the ‘Imagine a Million’ promotion upon us, there are even more opportunities to leave Resorts World Catskills a winner.”

Gaming isn’t the only way to hit it big at Resorts World Catskills. The luxury resort also offers guests experiences in excitement, entertainment and luxury that are unmatched in the Hudson Valley region.

Monticello's casino resort includes 10 varied bar and restaurants, a 332 all-suite hotel incudes the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers, and the 2,500 seat RW Epicenter. The exclusive third floor VIP gaming area is designed for top-tier players and features a private lounge. Valet and free garage parking are available.

For more details about Resorts World Catskills or to make a reservation, call 1-833-586-9358 or click here: www.rwcatskills.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.