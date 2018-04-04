Contact Us
Rosy Brows At European Wax Centers Support Axing Pink Tax

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Pink brows, like those on Cheryl, a brow specialist at Norwalk, Conn.'s European Wax Center, show support for Ax the Pink Tax. Photo Credit: Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Through the month of April, European Wax Center is offering 13.51 percent off one service or product to stress that women on average pay $1,351 more per year just for being women. Photo Credit: Vira Mamchur Schwartz

Pink hair doesn’t really raise eyebrows anymore, but do pink eyebrows?

While pink does make a bold statement, pink eyebrows during the month of April signify more than fashion sense. They show support for cutting the so-called Pink Tax.

What is the Pink Tax? When a dry cleaner charges more for a women’s pink (or white) oxford shirt than a man’s. When a women’s razor that is identical to its male-marketed counterpart except for color costs more. When tampons are considered a “luxury item” and taxed accordingly in some states. Notice a pattern?

(For the record: New York ceased to tax feminine hygiene products in July 2016, New Jersey even earlier, and Connecticut will only stop the tax as of July 1, 2018. They are among nine states that specifically make the products tax-exempt.Thirty-one states continue to tax the items.)

Nationally (and internationally) Axing the Pink Tax has been discussed the last several years, and the movement to end gender-based pricing only gains momentum thanks to campaigns like AxthePinkTax.com , launched by the European Wax Center with Girls in Tech . According to the website, the average woman pays up to $1,351 in additional costs a year for such common (and some necessary) items and services simply because they are gender-based.

All 877 European Wax Centers nationwide are offering 13.51 percent off one service or product per guest during the month of April. And by offering free pink eyebrow coloring for the month, the company wants to encourage women (and men) to “stand shoulder to shoulder and brow to brow” to show their support against the Pink Tax. The pink color washes out easily and you can also find a DIY video at the website. Those who go pink are encouraged to post photos to social media using the tag #AxthePinkTax.

For more information, visit AxthePinkTax.com .

