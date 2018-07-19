Contact Us
Breaking News: Bridge Replacement Project Will Lead To Road Closure In Rockland
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Turkey Hits 26 States, Including NY

Ninety people in 26 states, including New York and New Jersey, have become sickened in an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella linked to raw turkey products, according to health officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is working to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak that has led to at least 40 hospitalizations.

The CDC said consumers and retailers should properly cook turkey before consumption and that it was not recommending people avoid turkey products altogether. A single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified.

In interviews, ill people reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Two ill people lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets. The CDC advisory is available here.

The CDC is advising consumers to take the following steps:

  • Since Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another, wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers.
  • Cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles, and sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food.
  • Don’t spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas. Washing raw poultry before cooking is not recommended. Germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods.
  • Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw turkey. Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4-7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

