lifestyle

Suffern To Experience Temporary Water Disruption Due To Maintenance Work

Zak Failla
Some Suffern residents will experience water disruptions and potential discoloration as crews complete work in the area.
Some residents may experience discolored water on Wednesday as crews complete maintenance work on lines in Suffern.

Officials in Suffern announced that beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, the Village of Suffern Water Department will be performing maintenance on the Lancaster Drive booster pump station, which may lead to service delays and discolored water for several hours.

Water service disruptions are expected on portions of Lancaster Drive, Sagamore Avenue and Burlington Avenue. Officials said that immediately following the repairs, water may be discolored.

Anyone who experiences any water disruption or who has questions or concerns regarding the maintenance work can contact the Suffern Water Department by calling (845) 357-0950.

