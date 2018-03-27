SUNY Orange Job, Career Fair Nears

Looking for work, or a better job?

You can meet representatives of more than 70 Hudson Valley employers on April 12 when SUNY Orange hosts its annual Job and Career Fair.

The fair runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 12 in the Diana Physical Education Center on the College’s Middletown campus.

Businesses representing the fields of healthcare, banking, manufacturing, human services, retail, education, insurance, hospitality and tourism will be on-hand to meet job seekers.

Public sector employers will be in attendance as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.