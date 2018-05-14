Surrendered German Shepherd Puppy Needs Home: Bergen County Shelter

An 11-month German Shepherd puppy at the Bergen County Animal Shelter is in need of a home.

Max was surrendered to the Teterboro shelter because his owners were unable to care for him. He still has a lot to learn about the world and how it works.

Because he has no training under his belt, the shelter is looking for an experienced Shepherd handler and owner, who will be able to guide the stubborn adolescent into mature adulthood.

Max simply needs structure, a balanced routine and someone willing to give him their whole heart and undivided attention. In the right and knowledgeable hands, Max will be an unbelievable success story and will be forever grateful for the second chance you gave him.

