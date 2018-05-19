Tech Company Starts Express Bus Service From Hudson Valley

OurBus, a tech company offering intercity bus service, is expanding to White Plains with express bus trips to Boston.

OurBus identified a critical need for more direct travel options for Westchester County residents to Boston, now offers express service starting on Tarrytown Road (Route 119) at the Westchester County Center and dropping passengers off in the Back Bay area of Boston.

There are no flights from White Plains to Boston, and Amtrak's Acela skips New Rochelle, with only the local Northeast Regional making a stop there.

"Up until now, there has been no direct, non-stop transportation of any kind between Westchester County and Boston -- even though Boston is one of the top travel destinations for Westchester residents,” said Axel Hellman, co-founder of OurBus. “Historically, the only way Westchester residents could catch a bus to Boston, was to take an hour-long train ride into Manhattan, and catch a bus heading to Boston, which is very impractical."

Founded in 2016, OurBus uses analytics and crowdsourcing -- fielding requests from existing and potential customers -- to determine where to launch new routes.

OurBus has expanded its presence on the East Coast, with the launch of several new bus services, including Philadelphia to Washington, DC, New York City to Philadelphia, and coming Memorial Day weekend, Newark, N.J., to Washington, D.C.

The Main Line, which launched in December, is a cost-effective option for day-trippers: students, families and retirees who want to travel to New York City.

By downloading the free OurBus app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, OurBus customers have the ability to:

Eliminate guesswork – track OurBus status via mobile phone

Eliminate the hassle – no need to wait on long, slow lines at the station to purchase tickets

Eliminate the stress – knowledgeable bus drivers and OurBus transportation planners share travel updates with customers in real-time and via social media

The company is offering OurBus Select Membership program, targeting frequent travelers, students and families on a budget. Members will receive 50 percent off of 10 tickets, for $49.99.

For a list of bus schedules and to enroll in the OurBus Select Membership program at www.OurBus.com .

