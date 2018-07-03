"The Tractor Trailer Kept Going": Sobo & Sobo Shares Jerome's Story

Jerome B. grew up in Jamaica, Queens as part of a military family. His father served in the Air Force and once he completed high school, Jerome made the decision to serve in the military as well. Jerome spent eight years in the Army National Guard and when his service time was over, he followed his life-long passion and became a New York State licensed master barber. After his four kids were born, he and his wife moved to Orange County, NY to build a better life. He and his young sons enjoyed all the Hudson Valley had to offer and stayed active by playing a variety of sports including their favorite, baseball.

One day while on his way home from work, Jerome wanted to stop and get gas. He was in the turn lane with his turn signal on when he noticed a tractor trailer was all of a sudden starting to turn right from the through lane. He stopped and blew his horn, but the tractor trailer kept going. The tractor trailer sideswiped Jerome in his Dodge Durango, throwing the vehicle up against the grassy area and totaling the SUV. A moment of distracted driving from the truck driver, who was arguing with his wife on the phone, left Jerome with neck, shoulder and lower back injuries.

“The hardest part for me was getting back to being normal again.” -- Jerome B.

Jerome gained 50 pounds after the accident and everything changed. He could no longer cut kids’ hair, do shaves or care for anyone in a wheelchair. What started with neck, shoulder and back pain ended up being two discs ruptured and sciatic nerve damage as verified by MRI and EMG tests. Jerome spent the next year and a half of his life enduring surgery, bone fusions, epidural injections, physical therapy and chiropractic care. He wasn’t able to be as active with his young boys as he was before the accident. And while he is back to the work he loves, he jokingly says that he can be on his feet every day caring for his clients for 10 -11 hours, but he can’t sit down because it is really hard to get up again.

“I would use Sobo & Sobo anytime anything ever happened to me.” -- Jerome B.

Jerome found The Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo through a recommendation from a friend and now he continues to recommend Sobo & Sobo to anyone who needs help. Throughout the process, he completely trusted his attorneys to take care of everything for him. He knew everything that would happen before it happened. “I would use Sobo & Sobo anytime anything ever happened to me. They did everything they could to help,” said Jerome.

