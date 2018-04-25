These Hudson Valley Locales Rank Among Most Burglarized In State

A pair of Orange County cities are among the New York State’s most burglarized communities, according to a report released on Thursday by NewYorkUpstate .

Utilizing new crime stats from the FBI - which determined that burglaries are on an uptick statewide - NewYorkUpstate.com determined that Newburgh is the 11th most burglarized city, while Port Jervis also made the list, coming in at number 29, one spot ahead of Medina Village.

Niagara Falls, Jamestown and Buffalo topped the list as the most burglarized cities in the state.

To determine the list, the website “ranked the 35 most burglarized cities and towns with populations above 5,000 using a standard of number of burglaries committed per 100,000 people based on the most current FBI data (2016). Towns with populations below 5,000 were not considered for this ranking to eliminate extreme outliers.”

The study states that Newburgh has 731 burglaries per 100,000 people. With a population of 28,171, there was 206 reported burglaries and 885 property crimes reported. It landed between Watertown and Troy on the list.

Port Jervis - population of 8,565 - reported 43 burglaries in 2016, good for 502 per 100,000 people. There was also 193 property crimes reported.

The complete study from NewYorkUpstate.com can be found here.

