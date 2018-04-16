These Rockland Locations Rank Among Best Places To Live In New York

Niche.com has released its annual "Best Places to Live in New York state," and two Rockland County communities landed top grades, placing them among the best 100.

South Nyack was ranked 66th in New York state, getting an A+ overall rating. The village's top rating came for its public schools.

Piermont ranked 80th statewide with an A+ overall rating. Pietmont's top category also was public schools.

Several other Rockland County villages placed just beyond the top 100: The full statewide report can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.