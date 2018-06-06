This Area City Ranks No. 2 Nationally For Tick Problems

Some studies indicate that as many as 300,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

Infections from diseases transmitted by ticks, mosquitoes and fleas have tripled nationally between 2004 and 2016, according to the CDC.

But where are the biggest trouble spots?

TruGreen, a leading national pest control and lawn care company, analyzed its data to determine just that.

Based on an analysis of customer sales and service data from January 2017 to December 2017, these cities are most bothered by ticks in the U.S.:

1. Chicago, IL

2. Hartford, CT

3. Boston, MA

4. New Monmouth, NJ

5. Washington D.C.

6. Rapid City, SD

7. Boise, ID

8. Dayton, OH

9. Pittsburgh, PA

10. St. Louis, MO

You can read more of the TruGreen report here.

For tips on stopping ticks from the CDC, click here.

For more on Lyme disease and other tickborne illness, check this CDC report.

