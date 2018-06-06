Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Man Nabbed In Attempted Home Break-In
lifestyle

This Area City Ranks No. 2 Nationally For Tick Problems

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Some studies indicate that about 300,000 people in the U.S. are actually diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.
Some studies indicate that about 300,000 people in the U.S. are actually diagnosed with Lyme disease each year. Photo Credit: File

Some studies indicate that as many as 300,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

Infections from diseases transmitted by ticks, mosquitoes and fleas have tripled nationally between 2004 and 2016, according to the CDC.

But where are the biggest trouble spots?

TruGreen, a leading national pest control and lawn care company, analyzed its data to determine just that.

Based on an analysis of customer sales and service data from January 2017 to December 2017, these cities are most bothered by ticks in the U.S.:

  • 1. Chicago, IL
  • 2. Hartford, CT
  • 3. Boston, MA
  • 4. New Monmouth, NJ
  • 5. Washington D.C.
  • 6. Rapid City, SD
  • 7. Boise, ID
  • 8. Dayton, OH
  • 9. Pittsburgh, PA
  • 10. St. Louis, MO

You can read more of the TruGreen report here.

For tips on stopping ticks from the CDC, click here.

For more on Lyme disease and other tickborne illness, check this CDC report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.