Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

This 'Grossest Looking Dish,' Popular Upstate, Rated Most Unique In NY

Legend has it a college student showed up at Nick Tahou Hots and asked for a plate with "all the garbage" on it. Photo Credit: Provided
Nick Tahou Hots topped a nationwide ranking of grossest but tastiest foods by www.thrillist.com Photo Credit: Thrillist.com

A national web site has ranked what is considers the "grossest looking" but some of the tastiest dishes in a state-by-state survey.

Thrillist.com, in this report, wrote:

Contrary to popular belief, New York doesn't begin in Coney Island and end somewhere around 125th St. And you'll be happy to know they are into some weird sh** up there -- the adorably named garbage plate is proof enough.

"Remember when you were five and you took everything in your parents' fridge, put it in a bowl, and microwaved it?" Thrillist asked.

Well, they've been selling a grown-up facsimile of that pile of crap in Rochester, Buffalo, Saratoga, and all of upstate New York even before the Bills were around to start losing football games.

Legend has it a college student showed up at Nick Tahou Hots and asked for a plate with "all the garbage" on it.

He got the entire kitchen: hamburgers, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese, eggs, home fries, baked beans, haddock, macaroni salad, Italian sausage, chicken tenders, and… look, I can't keep naming the ingredients or I will kill your data plan. It was everything. "The point is, the garbage plate is a white-hot tornado of trashy, obnoxious brilliance."

