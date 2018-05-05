This Hudson Valley City Ranks Among Top 100 Most Dangerous In Nation

It's not East Saint Louis or Detroit, but this Hudson Valley city has the notorious distinction of being named one of America's most dangerous cities.

In this ranking by alarms.org of cities with the most violent crimes per 100,000 population, Newburgh ranked 29th nationwide.

Newburgh has a population of about 29,000 and the study found it had 1,635 violent crimes (per 100,000) in the most recent year statistics were available.

