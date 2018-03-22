This Hudson Valley County Is Third-Fastest Growing Statewide, Census Says

Dutchess enjoyed population gains between 2016 and 2017, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Dutchess County had the biggest net migration increase in the Hudson Valley region, with about 1,000 more people moving in than leaving the county last year. That made Dutchess the third-fastest growing county of New York's 62 counties.

And now, its popular county executive, Marc Molinaro, is running for governor this year, challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Statewide, only Erie and Saratoga counties - which each had net migration increases of more than 2,000 people - were higher than Dutchess, according to the Census figures.

Higher-taxed Hudson Valley counties closest to New York City - Rockland and Westchester -- both suffered net migration losses from 2016 to 2017.

