This Location Named Most Beautiful In Rockland County

Beauty may in the eye of the beholder, but an upstate media outlet took their best shot at naming Rockland County’s most beautiful location.

Bear Mountain State Park was named as Rockland’s most beautiful spot, according to a report released by newyorkupstate.com, which took a look at each county statewide and determined some of the state’s most desirable location.

“This scenic, Hudson Valley state park is a favorite of locals and visitors alike,” the report states. “The mountaintop offers amazing views of the Hudson River, but cross the Bear Mountain Bridge over the river for an over-the-water view up- and down-river.”

The report also includes other local beautiful destinations that include Dutchess, Orange, Westchester and Putnam County.

Click here to read the report on the most beautiful places in New York's 62 counties.

