Thousands In Rockland Attend 'March For Our Lives' Gun Violence Protest

Thousands of Hudson Valley residents participated in March For Our Lives events protesting gun violence on Saturday, which coincided with the massive rally organized by students throughout the county attended by more than half a million in Washington, D.C.

An event in White Plains drew more than 3,000, with students from throughout the area leading the way. It kicked off at Post Road Elementary and ended with a rally next to the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue behind the White Plains Public Library, featuring remarks from student activists.

Thousands, mainly from Rockland, Bergen, Westchester and Orange counties, flocked to the front lawn of the Rockland County Courthouse on South Main Street in New City for a rally. For a video of remarks made during the event, click here.

A march in Rye Neck drew an estimated crowd of 1,500.

There were also March For Our Lives events in Ardsley, Ossining and Poughkeepsie.

Among the speakers at the rally in the nation's capital were survivors of the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The Newtown students carried a banner that read, "Newtown High School Stands With Stoneman Douglas," referring to the high school in Parkland, Florida in which 17 were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

“After Parkland, we feel hope,” Newtown High School student Jackson Mittelman told the crowd. “After the media trucks leave, we will stand by you.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.