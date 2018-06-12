Three Job Fairs Scheduled For Resorts World Catskills

Do you need a job? Do you like playing cards? Are you skilled at customer service? Are you a SUNY college student who needs extra cash or a new career path?

Resorts World Catskills, New York’s newest casino resort, can answer these questions and more during three upcoming job fairs. The first is on Monday, June 18 at SUNY New Paltz.

Earlier Daily Voice coverage of the $1.2 billion casino's February opening can be found by clicking here.

The luxury casino resort in Monticello seeks motivated candidates to join its team, offering applicants a unique opportunity to work at a destination that draws visitors from across the globe.

In four months, Resorts World Catskills has quickly become a destination of choice for gaming and entertainment in the Hudson Valley. A leading employer for area residents due to its competitive pay and benefits, the casino resort currently employs more than 1,500 people.

“The positions available at Resorts World Catskills provide a unique opportunity to begin an exciting and rewarding career that offers opportunities for continued career growth and development,” said Kevin Kline, chief operating officer and general manager of Resorts World Catskills. “We are looking for talented new team members who exhibit a positive attitude and a desire to learn about positions in the gaming and hospitality industry.”

Resorts World Catskills offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes health, dental and vision insurance, free on-site parking, subsidized meals, childcare discounts, employee discounts and a 401(K) match, if eligible. In addition, full-time table game dealers could earn up to $40,000 a year as well as substantial growth opportunities.

The casino resort will hold three job fairs in Orange and Ulster counties this month to hire for a variety of full and part-time positions. After holding many recruiting events throughout the Hudson Valley, this will be the first time that Resorts World Catskills holds job fairs in Ulster County.

The casino resort will focus its efforts on striving to be an employer of choice for military veterans by holding a job fair at the American Legion hall in Middletown.

Kline said, “We are eager to continue hiring our highly trained veterans and having them play a part in revitalizing the Catskills as a premier travel destination.”

Resorts World Catskills currently employs a large number of veterans, many of who will attend the job fair to share their experiences in their current jobs.

The resort has many full- and part-time positions in all aspects of gaming, food and beverage, hospitality, security and more.

Job fairs will be held:

Monday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SUNY New Paltz , multipurpose room in the Student Union Building, 1 Hawk Drive.

from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at , multipurpose room in the Student Union Building, 1 Hawk Drive. Friday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SUNY New Paltz, multipurpose room in the Student Union Building, 1 Hawk Drive

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at multipurpose room in the Student Union Building, 1 Hawk Drive Tuesday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 151 , 185 Wawayanda Ave. in Middletown.

Resorts World Catskills features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas-style gaming including more than 2,150 slot machines and over 150 live table games.

The casino resort includes 10 varied bars and restaurants, a 332-suite hotel, the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers and the 2,500 seat RW Epicenter.

An exclusive third floor VIP gaming area is designed for top-tier players and features a private lounge.

Valet and free garage parking are available.

Job applicants also can register online by clicking here.

Candidates attending the job fairs are advised to bring a resume and two forms of identification and should come prepared to be processed if they are offered employment on the spot.

For more details about Resorts World Catskills, click here: www.rwcatskills.com .

