Three Seconds Can Change A Life: Sobo & Sobo On Distracted Driving

For drivers, a few moments of distraction can have serious consequences. A crash can occur in just three seconds. People’s lives change each day on our highways at the hands of drivers who weren't giving their full attention to the road in front of them.

Driving Distracted

If you're wondering what driving distracted is, it's performing any activity that diverts your attention from the task of driving. You cannot drive safely unless you give your full attention to the task of driving. Therefore, any activity not related to driving is a potential distraction that can increase your risk of an accident.

Distracted Driving includes:

• Texting while driving

• Talking on your phone while driving

• Eating while driving

• Drinking while driving

• Looking in the mirror while driving

• Changing the music while driving

• Utilizing GPS while driving

• Adjusting the entertainment system while driving

• Talking to your passengers while driving

Texting Causes More Car Accidents than Drunk Driving

Despite the various awareness campaigns and laws that have been put into place, cell phones remain the top distraction for drivers. We have become a society attached to our cell phones and as a result the instances of car collisions have risen not just in New York State but all over the country. According to the National Safety Council, cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes a year.

At the forefront of cell phone driver distractions is texting. When you take the time to either send a text or read an incoming text, you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. If you are driving at a speed of 55 mph, that is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. One out of every four car crashes involves texting while driving. That means texting while driving makes you six times more likely to crash than driving drunk.

We Want to Hear Your Story

A distracted driver can change your life in an instant. The Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo wants to help and it all starts by listening to your story. If you’ve been injured and are feeling overwhelmed with physical, emotional, mental and financial burdens, give us a call at 855-GOT-SOBO. We look forward to talking with you and winning together.