Video Shows Bear Rummaging Through Garbage Pails In Ramapo

A family of bears made a surprise visit to an area home over the holiday weekend, rummaging through several garbage pails before making their way back into the woods.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Grant Street in Sloatsburg on Saturday, May 26, where there was a report of a bear in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that there was a bear spotted rummaging through garbage pails in the area, with two cubs “acting as lookouts.” Officers remained in the area and alerted local residents to the unexpected visitor, before the family of bears made off to a nearby wooded area.

Video of the encounter, provided by police, can be watched above. Following the latest bear sighting, police offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.