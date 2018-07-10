Water Dispenser For Pets Recalled After Suffocation Deaths Of Dogs

IKEA is recalling a water dispenser for pets following the suffocation deaths of two dogs who got their heads stuck in the bowl.

According to IKEA, there has been two reports concerning “tragic accidents where the pet has suffocated after getting their head stuck in the (Lurvig) water dispenser.”

The recalled Lurvig water dispensers were sold in United States stores between October last year and last month for $7.99 each. In a statement IKEA “urged customers to stop using the water dispenser and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.”

The models being recalled have the article number 303.775.72. An estimated 16,700 were sold in the United States.

"We are deeply saddened by these events and know that pets are important and loved family members for many of our customers," Ikea's Petra Axdorff said in a statement announcing the recall. "At IKEA, the safety and security of our products is our top priority, which is why we have decided to recall the LURVIG water dispenser."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.