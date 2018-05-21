Contact Us
Will You See Them? Navy Fighter Jets Will Fly Over New TZB This Week

The Blue Angels will be flying over the Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Commuters will have a real treat if they just happen to be in the right place at the right time this week.

The treat is a flyover by the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the place is the Tappan Zee Bridge.

And the time is 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to FAA officials, six Blue Angel F/A-18 jets will be heading north along the Hudson River past the bridge before they turn south and fly to LaGuardia Airport.

The group is returning from performing an airshow in Annapolis, MD., on Wednesday to celebrate the Naval Academy graduations.

