World War II Tanker Off LI Coast Sunk by U-Boat Could Be Leaking Oil

A British tanker torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat off the coast of Long Island during World War II may still be leaking oil.

The Coast Guard said it has contracted Resolve Marine to conduct an underwater assessment of the tanker Coimbra, from June 19 to June 27.

The Coimbra is located approximately 30 miles southeast of Shinnecock.

The operation will assess the condition of the tanker and potential environmental impact. During the assessment, boaters are requested to keep a safe distance of 500 yards from the dive operation.

“We have assembled a team including members of the Navy Supervisor of Salvage, the Coast Guard Academy Science Department, the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and New York Department of Environmental Conservation to provide consultation for this assessment,” said Capt. Kevin Reed, commander Sector Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound.

Reed said the assessment "will help determine any potential environmental threat the tanker poses."

He said the Coast Guard's priorities are "safety of the public and protection of the marine environment.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.