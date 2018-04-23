Contact Us
lifestyle

Yada Yada Yada: Jerry Seinfeld To Appear At Resorts World Catskills

Jon Craig
Jerry Seinfeld Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Jerry Seinfeld and Steve Martin walk down Memorial Plaza in Pleasantville. Seinfeld's next local gig is at Resorts World Casino. Photo Credit: File

Wild laughter is coming to the Hudson Valley next month when comedian Jerry Seinfeld gives a one-night stand-up performance on May 12 at Resorts World Catskills.

Seinfeld will perform in the Sullivan County resort’s 2,500-seat Epicenter. Jerry's appearance coincides with the near completion of the $1.2 billion casino gaming, hotel and entertainment complex.

Seinfeld, a native of Brooklyn, began his stand-up comedy career performing at the Catskills famous  Kutsher’s Country Club.

By Thursday, April 26 tickets to Seinfeld's show were almost sold out, according to Ticket Master.

The 1.6 million-square-foot, five-star casino and entertainment hub opened in the Town of Thompson on Feb. 8, as reported here by Daily Voice.

