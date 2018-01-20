Contact Us
Haverstraw Landslide Remembered: 19 Lives Lost

Sam Barron
A landslide in Haverstraw killed 19 people in 1906
A landslide in Haverstraw killed 19 people in 1906 Photo Credit: New City Library

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. -- This month, the village of Haverstraw is commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Haverstraw Landslide.

Nineteen people, including four firefighters, lost their lives in the tragedy, which occurred on Jan. 8. Clay that was being excavated for brick use under a 100-foot embankment slipped out, destroying the Rockland Street business section and homes from Liberty to Jefferson Streets. Overall, 21 businesses were destroyed.

The damage could've been worse, but a snowstorm stopped a fire that could've burned a large section of Haverstraw, according to "South of the Mountains," which can be read here .

