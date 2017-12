Ramapo police officers and department employees sent Dispatcher Mary Steinberger into retirement in style Thursday with a celebration complete with gifts and a plaque.

Steinberger has worked for the Town of Ramapo Police Department since March of 1994, serving the Ramapo community for over 23 years.

The department posted on their Facebook page: "We wish her a long and happy retirement. Thank you for your service."

