11-Year-Old Area Girl Killed During Height Of Storm

An 11-year-old Hudson Valley girl was killed by a falling tree as a line of intense storms rolled through the area.

The girl and her mother had just arrived home on Robinson Avenue in Newburgh around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and were unloading their car when the tree toppled onto the top of the vehicle, trapping the girl inside, said Newburgh Police Department Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Newburgh firefighters extricated the girl from the vehicle and transported her to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, said Burns.

The mother suffered minor injuries, he added.

This incident is being investigated by the City of Newburgh Detective Division as well as the Orange County Medical Examiners Officer.

Due to the tragic nature of this incident, coupled with the age of the victim, the identities of the mother and daughter are being withheld.

Newburgh school officials were notified of this incident.

