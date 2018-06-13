Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
11-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Gavin Muller
Gavin Muller Photo Credit: New York State Police

An 11-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and state police are asking the public for help in finding him.

Gavin Muller was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, June 16, on Cooper Road in the town of Amenia in Dutchess County. The only additional descriptions (in addition to the photo above) are that he was wearing red shoes and has a black backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Gavin, please contact state police at 845-677-7300.

