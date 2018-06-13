11-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Hudson Valley

An 11-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and state police are asking the public for help in finding him.

Gavin Muller was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, June 16, on Cooper Road in the town of Amenia in Dutchess County. The only additional descriptions (in addition to the photo above) are that he was wearing red shoes and has a black backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Gavin, please contact state police at 845-677-7300.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.