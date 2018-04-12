200 Million Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

More than 200 million eggs -- some that were sold in New York and New Jersey -- are being recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind., is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs due to possible contamination with the bacteria.

Twenty-two illnesses were reported as of Sunday, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The eggs were distributed from the North Carolina farm to consumers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia, along with retail stores and restaurants.

The eggs were sold under names including Country Daybreak; Crystal Farms; Coburn Farms; Sunshine Farms; Glenview; Great Value; and in Walmart and Food Lion stores.

The recall was a result of some illnesses reported on the U.S. East Coast, which led to extensive interviews and eventually a thorough FDA inspection of the Hyde County farm, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day.

The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.

