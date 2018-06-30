25 Decapitated Chickens, Goats Discovered Near Roadside In Pomona

A horrific discovery of 25 decapitated animals probably used in a ritual sacrifice has spurred the Hudson Valley Humane Society to offer a $5,000 reward for information.

The grisly discovery was made Saturday, June 23, when volunteers from Hir Tor Animal Care were walking dogs from the center when one of the dogs kept going to one a large black garbage bag on the southbound shoulder of County Road 49 also known as Fireman’s Memorial Drive in Pomona, said Ann Marie Gaudio, Humane Society board president and chief law enforcement officer on this case.

One of the volunteers opened the bag and found the animals that include a Pygmy goat, a variety of species of chickens, Guinea hens, pigeons and other birds. They immediately called the Humane Society who found another two bags along the road.

"I have to say that once we had pulled all the animals out of the bags and lined them up in categories it had to be one of the most disturbing things I have ever seen in my years of working with the Humane Society," Gaudio said.

She also said that the type of animals and the calculated way they were killed leads her to believe it was some sort of organized sacrifice.

"Who in 2018 would believe that killing an animal or whatever, would cleanse them of their sins or make their life better," she said. "It's just unbelievable."

The one thing that has haunted Gaudio is the way the animals suffered.

"What kind of person does this," she asked. "We need to find them and bring them to justice."

To help find the person or people who committed the crime, the Humane Society has teamed up with the state Human Association to offer $5,000 for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

"It's been my honor to work to protect animals and I want to make sure those responsible are brought to justice," she added. "Someone out there knows something."

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Hudson Valley Humane Society via their email at reportcruelty@hvhumane.org or at 845-354-3124. All those with information will remain anonymous.

