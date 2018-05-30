28 Horses Killed In Area Barn Fire

This story has been updated.

Twenty-eight race horses are dead after a large fire broke out at a Hudson Valley farm on Saturday morning.

The barn is located behind the Mount Hope Training Center just north of I-84 in Orange County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A barn worker saw the barn was on fire around 3 a.m., when he got up to feed the horses, according to the New York Post.

He said the horses were "crying like babies."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the two trainers affected by the fire.

