33 Hospitalized In Bergen School Bus Crash

Twenty-five children and eight adults were hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday afternoon after the school bus they were riding was rear-ended by an SUV in Englewood, authorities said.

The church-sponsored school bus had been returning from a field trip when it was struck at Knickerbocker Road and West Hudson Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., police told NorthJersey.com.

Many passengers complained of dizziness and were treated for non-life threatening injuries at area hospitals, the article says.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck said in a statement that 20 children and two adults were taken to the emergency room. All 22 are in stable condition.

The accident comes following two others involving school buses, one the same morning in Wanaque and the other last month's fatal accident that killed a Paramus student and teacher , injuring dozens of others from East Brook Middle School.

