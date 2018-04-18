9-Year-Old Located After Going Missing In Area

Thanks to the help of an alert motorist, a 9-year-old boy was located Friday night after going missing in the Hudson Valley.

Randy Palacios had last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday on a blue-and-white bike on Carter Street in the City of Newburgh.

He was located around 8 p.m. by a passing motorist, shortly after Newburgh Police issued an alert for his whereabouts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.