news

Alert Issued After 23-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Area

Daily Voice
Jacob J. Wodroska Photo Credit: New York State Police
Jacob J. Wodroska Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 23-year-old man has gone missing in the area and state police are asking the public's help in locating him.

An alert was issued Wednesday morning, July 4 in connection with the disappearance of Jacob J. Wodroska, who police say is an endangered adult in the town of Dover reported missing by his family from White Farm Road on Tuesday, July 3.

He is 6-feet tall, 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

The last time he went missing, he took the Appalachian Trail, and was located in Massachusetts nine days later, police said.

If seen please do not approach or make contact, but call state police at (845) 677-7300.

