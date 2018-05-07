Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Facebook O&R Bill Payment Scam

There is a new scam making the rounds in Orange and Rockland County.
There is a new scam making the rounds in Orange and Rockland County.

Orange and Rockland Utility customers have been warned to be wary of a new phony bill payment scheme targeting consumers on Facebook.

Law enforcement officials have issued an alert warning of a new scam where fraudsters pose as consultants for the utility company who offer to help customers pay their debt, written in Spanish on Facebook.

According to police, the thieves say on Facebook that if customers wire a percentage of their “electric, cable, cell phone or any utility bill” to the scammers, they will put up the difference to fully pay the bill. “ The example the phony post uses is if a customer’s bill is $250, the customer can wire the thief $150 and thief will cover the rest.”

“To make things worse, after the customer sends the payment to the scammer, the thieves send the customer a bogus 646 phone number for the customer to call to confirm that their payment was received by the company and the bill was paid in full,” police added.

Orange and Rockland Utility consumers who have questions about their bill payment have been advised by police to contact their customer service line directly by calling (877) 434-4100.

