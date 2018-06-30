Alert Issued For Missing Ellenville Teen

A teenage girl has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and police are asking the public's help in finding her.

The Ellenville Police Department in Ulster County issued an alert on Tuesday morning, July 3 related to the disappearance of 17-year-old Hallen M. Schafer.

She is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she left her cell phone at home as well as medications that need to be taken daily.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.