Alert Issued For Missing Ellenville Teen

Joe Lombardi
Hallen M. Schafer
Hallen M. Schafer Photo Credit: Ellenville Police Department

A teenage girl has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and police are asking the public's help in finding her.

The Ellenville Police Department in Ulster County issued an alert on Tuesday morning, July 3 related to the disappearance of 17-year-old Hallen M. Schafer.

She is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she left her cell phone at home as well as medications that need to be taken daily.

