Alert Issued For O&R Bill Payment Scam

Orange & Rockland Utilities has issued a new warning to its electric and gas customers about the latest rash of fake-bill payment scams.

Imposters pose as utility company representatives and call customers, demanding immediate payment for what the scammers fraudulently claim are delinquent electric and gas bills.

They call customers saying their O&R utility service will be disconnected if they do not make an immediate payment using a prepaid debit card or even a credit card.

O&R does not accept payment from prepaid debit cards.

O&R urges anyone who is contacted in this fashion to break off contact immediately and call O&R Customer Service at 1-877-434-4100 .

If you are contacted by someone who says they represent O&R and you wish to verify their identity, call O&R at 1-877-434-4100 or via www.oru.com to verify their identity and the nature of their business with you.

Remember, when in doubt, hang up the phone or break off contact, and call O&R to verify that the person you are dealing with is an O&R employee conducting legitimate business.

