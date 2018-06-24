Anti-Terror Training Underway On Hudson Valley Metro-North, Amtrak Lines

Fear not, Metro-North and Amtrak riders, it's just a drill.

A commuter alert was put in effect on Wednesday morning for Metro-North and Amtrak riders, as law enforcement agencies conduct anti-terror training activities at many stations in the area.

Commuters reported seeing police canines near a station on the New Haven line Wednesday morning.

In total, 10 train stations will see security exercises during the morning commute, as members of local, state, MTA and Amtrak police departments join the Division of Homeland Security for the training.

Training activities are set to be conducted at the Beacon, Cold Spring, Croton-Harmon, New Hamburg, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Tarrytown and Yonkers train stations. There is also training at two upstate stations near Albany.

“Commuters in Westchester at some Metro-North and Amtrak stations may see police taking part in terror training exercises,” the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office posted on Twitter. “Not to worry. It’s an important practice.”

