Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Anti-Terror Training Underway On Hudson Valley Metro-North, Amtrak Lines

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A commuter alert was put in effect on Wednesday morning for Metro-North and Amtrak riders, as law enforcement agencies conduct anti-terror training activities at many stations in the area.
A commuter alert was put in effect on Wednesday morning for Metro-North and Amtrak riders, as law enforcement agencies conduct anti-terror training activities at many stations in the area. Photo Credit: File photo

Fear not, Metro-North and Amtrak riders, it's just a drill.

A commuter alert was put in effect on Wednesday morning for Metro-North and Amtrak riders, as law enforcement agencies conduct anti-terror training activities at many stations in the area.

Commuters reported seeing police canines near a station on the New Haven line Wednesday morning.

In total, 10 train stations will see security exercises during the morning commute, as members of local, state, MTA and Amtrak police departments join the Division of Homeland Security for the training.

Training activities are set to be conducted at the Beacon, Cold Spring, Croton-Harmon, New Hamburg, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Tarrytown and Yonkers train stations. There is also training at two upstate stations near Albany.

“Commuters in Westchester at some Metro-North and Amtrak stations may see police taking part in terror training exercises,” the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office posted on Twitter. “Not to worry. It’s an important practice.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.