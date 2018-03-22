Area College Student's Homicide Remains A Mystery

Nearly 15 years later, New York State Police investigators continue searching for clues regarding the homicide of a SUNY Orange County Community College student.

New York State Police detectives from the Middletown barracks are continuing their investigation into the death of 20-year-old Megan McDonald, whose body was found on March 15, 2003, in a field off of Bowser Road in Wallkill.

The Medical Examiner later determined that McDonald’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. At the time of her death, she worked at the Galleria Mall in Middletown and was attending college.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (845) 344-5300 or Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370.

