Ramapo Daily Voice
Area Evacuated After Car Slams Into Spring Valley Home

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Residents are being evacuated from West Street in Spring Valley after a vehicle hit a gas meter.
Residents are being evacuated from West Street in Spring Valley after a vehicle hit a gas meter. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area of 91 West St., in Spring Valley after a car slammed into a home, hitting the gas meter, according to police.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. Friday, when a vehicle drove into the home, hitting the gas meter, causing the home and surrounding homes to be evacuated, police said.

Spring Valley police said the fire department is on scene helping to secure the safety of residents and that officials are waiting for Orange and Rockland Utilities to arrive to repair the gas leak.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

