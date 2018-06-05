Area Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Child

A joint law enforcement investigation led to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly sexually abused a child, state police announced on Friday.

The Troop F Child Abuse Unit in Sullivan County announced the arrest of Middletown resident Edward Dunn, 45, following a joint investigation with Sullivan County Child Protective Services, which determined that Dunn allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Following the investigation, Dunn was arrested and charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, Dunn was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. He is due back in the Town of Thompson Court later this month to answer the charges.

