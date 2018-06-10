Area Man Sentenced For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

An Orange County man will spend a decade behind bars and is facing deportation after pleading guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl.

Highland Mills resident Juan Linares, 20, who had pleaded guilty earlier this year to one felony count of first-degree rape, was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for his role in sexually assaulting a minor who was known to him.

Linares admitted to subjecting his 10-year-old victim to sexual acts in April after his victim came forward and told a school official about the abuse. He is also being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and may be the subject of deportation at the conclusion of his prison term.

He's been remanded into the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections.

