Area Teen Drowns While Swimming In Lake

A 17-year-old area teen drowned while swimming in Rondout Creek in High Falls, despite an attempt at rescue by a special water-rescue team.

Christopher Pelaez of Wallkill was recovered Tuesday around noon by officers from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area 18 Bruceville Road in the Town of Marbletown after receiving a distress call. When they arrived, witnesses said Palaez had been underwater for several minutes, the department said.

Deputies attempted to locate the swimmer before the arrival of the In-Water Rescue Team.

Members of Ulster Hose Fire and deputies recovered the young man approximately 40 minutes after the original 911 call, the department said.

He was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Broadway Campus. However, EMS and hospital medical personnel were unable to revive him, officials said.

Pelaez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services, Rosendale Police Department, Ulster Hose Fire Department Search and Rescue and High Falls Fire Department.

