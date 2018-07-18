Bed Bug Infestation Reported On Air India Flights From Newark

Passengers on multiple Air India flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport are reporting an infestation of bed bugs in the aircraft seats.

Among them Pravin Tonsekar, who sat in the business class seats for a 17-hour flight Tuesday with his wife and kids.

"All our seats infested with bed bugs," he said in a Tweet. "Sir , have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business."

Air India replied with an apology.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @roscrow reported bed bug bites all over his wife and kids' bodies after a flight from Newark to Mumbai.

"Is this is what we paid $10,000 for???" he said.

An eight-month old baby was reportedly also bitten on another flight, Times of India reports. The airline said it is investigating.

