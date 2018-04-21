Cause Of Death Released For Bergen County MMA Fighter Juvaunne Gordon, 26

Authorities have released the cause of death for Juvaunne Gordon, a 26-year-old MMA fighter from Hackensack.

On April 20 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Gordon was ejected from his 2006 Nissan Altima after crashing the vehicle and striking a power box, Newport News, Virginia police said.

Gordon was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the accident, authorities said.

More than $480 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe for Gordon, who family and friends remembered as generous and caring.

