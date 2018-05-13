Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Crash With Injuries Causes Route 202 Closure In Montebello
news

Cause Of Death Revealed For Off-Duty Rockland Sheriff Deputy

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Frank Farina
Frank Farina Photo Credit: Contributed

The shooting death and car crash involving a long-time Rockland County sheriff deputy late last year has been ruled a suicide by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Frank Farina, 42, of Stony Point, and his wife, Jennifer Farina, were driving were driving on Long Mountain Parkway in the Town of Woodbury around 1:30 p.m., Nov. 14, when he was shot in the head, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a rock embankment, said state police.

Jennifer Farina, 42, was transported by ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Frank Farina, a corrections officer, was also transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday, the New York State Police announced that his death had been ruled a suicide by the medical examiner.

New York State Police Capt. Brian J. Shortall of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for Troop F in Middletown said state police investigators and the Orange County District Attorney's Office agreed with the medical examiner's ruling.

"There was no evidence of any kind that pointed to foul play," Shortall said.

Farina worked at the Rockland County jail for more than 10 years.

He and his wife had two children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.