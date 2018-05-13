Cause Of Death Revealed For Off-Duty Rockland Sheriff Deputy

The shooting death and car crash involving a long-time Rockland County sheriff deputy late last year has been ruled a suicide by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Frank Farina, 42, of Stony Point, and his wife, Jennifer Farina, were driving were driving on Long Mountain Parkway in the Town of Woodbury around 1:30 p.m., Nov. 14, when he was shot in the head, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a rock embankment, said state police.

Jennifer Farina, 42, was transported by ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Frank Farina, a corrections officer, was also transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday, the New York State Police announced that his death had been ruled a suicide by the medical examiner.

New York State Police Capt. Brian J. Shortall of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for Troop F in Middletown said state police investigators and the Orange County District Attorney's Office agreed with the medical examiner's ruling.

"There was no evidence of any kind that pointed to foul play," Shortall said.

Farina worked at the Rockland County jail for more than 10 years.

He and his wife had two children.

