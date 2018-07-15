Contact Us
Celebrity Chef's Market Closes Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The Tarry Market in Port Chester has closed.
A popular gourmet food market in the area has closed its doors.

One of a group of hotspots owned by celebrity chef Mario Batali, the Tarry Market on Main Street in Port Chester, which offered European and local artisanal products to Westchester and Connecticut foodies, closed on June 28, following a swirl of sexual harassment allegations against its famous owner.

Tarry Wine, located next door, and the popular Tarry Lodge restaurant in Westport will remain open, for now.

Batali has been accused of harassment by a number of former colleagues and fans. He was fired as co-host on "The Chew," which has since been canceled, and his three Las Vegas restaurants will close this month.

The NYPD is conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations.

