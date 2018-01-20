Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Nabbed In Nanuet Auto Center Robbery
news

Court Nixes Review Of Lacey Spears Murder Conviction

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Lacey Spears, the mother who was convicted of killing her 5-year-old son Garnett.
Lacey Spears, the mother who was convicted of killing her 5-year-old son Garnett. Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney

A former Rockland County woman who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her son lost a bid on Friday in the New York State Court of  Appeals to have her murder conviction reviewed, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

Lacey Spears, who lived in Chestnut Ridge, was convicted in March 2015 of killing her 5-year-old son Garnett-Paul Spears while he was a patient at Westchester Medical Center by injecting large amounts of salt into his feeding tube, according to the DA's office.

“I am extremely pleased that the State’s highest court has declined to review Lacey Spears’ murder conviction, thus bringing greater finality to the jury’s judgment and most importantly, justice for Garnett,” said District Attorney Scarpino.

On Jan. 19, 2014, Garnett was transferred to WMC from Nyack Hospital in Rockland County by Medivac helicopter when without any medical explanation his sodium level rose to an extremely dangerous level. Two days later the small boy died.

Spears who is presumed to have a psychological syndrome called Munchausen by proxy, a disorder in which a caretaker purposely does harm to a child to attract sympathy and attention, provided the medical staff with a medical history for her son, including extensive medical visits, hospitalizations, and invasive surgical procedures.

This history coupled with an unexplained rise in his sodium levels at Nyack Hospital prompted the doctors at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the WMC to suspect Spears of harming her son prompting their call to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Search warrants were executed on the Spears’ residence where feeding bags containing extraordinary amounts of sodium were discovered, the DA's office said in a press release in 2015.

An Alabama native, Spears was living with her son in Chestnut Ridge when he died. She moved to Kentucky after his death and was living there when she was arrested.

Spears, who blogged about her son’s many illnesses on social media, is imprisoned at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.